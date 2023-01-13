TSLPRB revises schedule for final written exams

The Board revised the schedule following a request from the TSPSC to change exam dates to facilitate candidates who are desirous of taking both the TSLPRB and TSPSC exams.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 PM, Fri - 13 January 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) on Friday revised the schedule for the conduct of final written examinations for certain categories of posts. As per the revised schedule, the paper-III (technical paper) for recruitment to the posts of SCT SI (IT & CO) and SCT ASI (FPB) will be held on March 11 from 10 am to 1 pm and 2.30 to 5.30 pm respectively. Earlier, they were scheduled for March 12.

The Board has scheduled general studies examination for recruitment to the posts of the SCT Police Constable (Civil) and/ or equivalent, Transport Constable and Prohibition & Constable, and SCT PC (IT & CO) technical paper on April 30 from 10 am to 1 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm respectively. Previously, both the exams were scheduled to be conducted on April 23.

The Board revised the schedule following a request from the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) to change exam dates to facilitate candidates who are desirous of taking both the TSLPRB and TSPSC exams.

The final written examination dates for the remaining posts have been unchanged. For more details, visit the website https://www.tslprb.in/.