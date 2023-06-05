An apt tribute to commemorate late doyen Qadir Ali Baig’s 39th anniversary

It was an apt tribute to late Qadir Ali Baig who dreamt of Hyderabad becoming a world-class city for theatre way back in 1970s and ’80s.

Hyderabad: It was an apt tribute to late Qadir Ali Baig who dreamt of Hyderabad becoming a world-class city for theatre way back in 1970s and ’80s. To mark his 39th anniversary, the ceremony began with floral tributes to the doyen and addresses by the city’s eminent thinkers such as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Ujjal Bhuyan at a packed to capacity ceremony at Radisson Blu Plaza.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, “A city is known by its cultural landscape and stalwarts in its area. It is a huge feat that late Qadir Ali Baig saheb did 46 plays in 46 years. He has been a legendary figure in the annals of India’s cultural history and we salute him today. In an age of smart phones, live arts like theatre bind people.”

He further added that he has witnessed some of the finest plays at the festival named after him last year in the city and suggested that “a compilation of his 46 plays should be brought out for the city”.

Telangana Chief Minister’s special advisor AK Khan (IPS), in his opening address, said, “Baig sahab was ahead of his times. In a short span, he left an indelible mark on our minds with his memorable work, had he lived longer he would have created more magic on monuments as his stage.”

IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan rightly said, “The packed hall today is a testimony to the fact that the city loves and respects its son of the soil. The foundation set up in Qadir sahab’s name has not just brought the best of theatre to the city but also took Hyderabad’s heritage and period theatre to revered destinations like Edinburgh and Oxford University.”

The ceremony was followed by staging of the play ‘Sawaaneh Hayat’ about the 17th century queen of Golconda, Queen Hayat Bakshi Begum and drew enthusiastic applause from a diverse audience.

The story followed the course of the queen’s unique journey from a pampered princess, grieving widow, young mother and tough empress who deflected Mughal invasion of her kingdom with strategies and treaties. Timeless nuggets of wisdom and character depiction in the script were written by Noor Baig and Mohammad Ali Baig, and the Urdu translation was done by Qadir Ali Baig’s close associate late Urdu poet Kadir Zaman.

Veteran actor Rashmi Seth held fort for the majority of the play as Queen Hayat Bakhshi Begum with director Mohammad Ali Baig suavely donning the turbans of King Quli Qutb Shah and King Abdullah Qutb Shah with charm. The set, lighting and costumes added to the ethereal charm of the period play transporting the audience to the bygone era.