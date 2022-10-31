Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival 2022 to be held from November 16 to 22

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:36 PM, Mon - 31 October 22

The second day has a screening of MS Sathyu's classic film on Indian Partition, 'Garam Hava', at the restored Moazzam Jahi Market Courtyard.

Hyderabad: Now in its 17th year, the ‘Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival’, which is organised annually as a tribute to doyen late Qadir Ali Baig, is here once again to entertain theatre enthusiasts in the city. This time, the festival’s inauguration event will see a live Sarod concert by maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan at the spectacular Taramati Baradari amphitheatre.

Day three onwards we have a repertoire of five plays from various parts of the country – with plays written by Sagar Sarhadi (known for ‘Silsila’, ‘Kabhi Kabhi’, ‘Kaho Naa..Pyaar Hai’ and other blockbusters), Manto, Satish Alekar and performed by IPTA, Ekjute, Renaissance and a local group in Telugu – to be staged at Radisson Blu Plaza in Banjara Hills.

Curated by well-known thespian Mohammad Ali Baig, the ‘Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival 2022’ will also have a series of workshops and panel discussions on theatre. The festival is all set to be held from November 16 to 22.