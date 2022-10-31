Monday, Oct 31, 2022
Home | Hyderabad | Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival 2022 To Be Held From November 16 To 22

Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival 2022 to be held from November 16 to 22

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 02:36 PM, Mon - 31 October 22
Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival 2022 to be held from November 16 to 22
The second day has a screening of MS Sathyu’s classic film on Indian Partition, ‘Garam Hava’, at the restored Moazzam Jahi Market Courtyard. The second day has a screening of MS Sathyu’s classic film on Indian Partition, ‘Garam Hava’, at the restored Moazzam Jahi Market Courtyard.

Hyderabad: Now in its 17th year, the ‘Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival’, which is organised annually as a tribute to doyen late Qadir Ali Baig, is here once again to entertain theatre enthusiasts in the city. This time, the festival’s inauguration event will see a live Sarod concert by maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan at the spectacular Taramati Baradari amphitheatre.

The second day has a screening of MS Sathyu’s classic film on Indian Partition, ‘Garam Hava’, at the restored Moazzam Jahi Market Courtyard.

Day three onwards we have a repertoire of five plays from various parts of the country – with plays written by Sagar Sarhadi (known for ‘Silsila’, ‘Kabhi Kabhi’, ‘Kaho Naa..Pyaar Hai’ and other blockbusters), Manto, Satish Alekar and performed by IPTA, Ekjute, Renaissance and a local group in Telugu – to be staged at Radisson Blu Plaza in Banjara Hills.

Curated by well-known thespian Mohammad Ali Baig, the ‘Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival 2022’ will also have a series of workshops and panel discussions on theatre. The festival is all set to be held from November 16 to 22.

Related News

Latest News