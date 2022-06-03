An interview with dietitian Shikha Aggarwal Sharma: an eye-opener in celebrities

Hyderabad: Shikha Aggarwal Sharma, is a renowned dietitian and nutritionist who specialises in Indian based diet.

Her concept of ‘Eat & Sleep’ is a revolutionary concept, she believes in putting nutrients in the body rather than starving people out of food.

Catch Shikha Aggarwal Sharma in her first ever significant interview with Namita Nayyar, President, Women Fitness, as she goes on to enlighten us with her work and achievements. Read on, You are a celebrity dietitian and nutritionist and specialise in Indian based diet.

How and when did you realise the need to spread awareness on the benefits of the Indian diet?

Shikha Aggarwal Sharma: I like to give my thanks to almighty to make me reach where I am today my Guruji , well I myself lost 30 kg. While weight loss is a difficult task in itself, it becomes harder when you are a working mother. You are so busy taking care of your duties as a mother and a working professional that you are unable to spare any time for your health. I realised that I needed to do something about my growing weight if I wanted my confidence back.

However, instead of blindly following fad diets, I decided to go back to her roots. Which is Indian food. In today’s time when there is such a media hype about breads, peanut butter, health seeds, protein shakes, energy bars, you have promoted the need to stick to Indian foods and not on Brown Bread, Brown Rice or fancy Salads.

Uncover 5 health and fitness myths strongly affecting women in today’s era? Shikha Aggarwal Sharma: Green Tea is the biggest myth for losing weight, milk tea or coffee is the best with stevia Saying no to potatoes is the biggest wrong decision, eating potatoes lead you feel full and you lose weight. Saying no to wheat Roti is the biggest wrong decision, eating it will make you full and weight will never bounce back once lost.

Exercise is important to lose weight – no at all as 80 per cent is diet 20 per cent is exercise, therefore if you lack time to do exercise , you can still lose weight. Small meals speed your metabolism – is a biggest myth you three time meal that you are taking since childhood is good to go.

