Summer and chilled beer deadly combo

Published Date - 11:10 PM, Sun - 1 May 22

Hyderabad: Temperatures are soaring and you might feel that a chilled beer could just make things a bit better. Though this craving could probably be as old as invention of beer, have you ever wondered what happens to your body when you drink an alcoholic beverage in hot weather.

While it may seem like a cool idea to reach out for a beer on a hot summer day, senior nutritionist Dr. Janaki Badugu says that too much of high alcohol content beverages can dehydrate you.

“Being in the heat for prolonged periods causes dehydration. And, consuming alcohol only heightens that risk. Breezers, beers and cocktails have less alcohol content compared to rum or whisky. Consistently having high amounts of them too, including a beer, can massively affect body temperature. This can lead to a whole host of problems,” she says, adding that it was best to avoid drinking when the sun was at its highest and hottest.

People often drink beer to quench their thirst and cool down. However, according to the nutritionist, drinking more may make a person all the more thirsty and sweat more. Another fact that she points out is that mixing beer and a soft drink heightens that dehydration risk even further.

However, there is a small trick to avoid dehydration when sipping that beer. “In order to avoid dehydration, one should increase the intake of water for every alcoholic drink. Keep the water bottle handy. This keeps you hydrated and can also lessen hangover effects,” Dr. Janaki says.

Alcohol can also stimulate the kidney and speed up metabolism and urination, which will in turn will cause you to lose even more water. After drinking beers in the hot weather, people should drink more water or any fruit juices or coconut water to stay hydrated, nutritionists say.

