An unparalleled accomplishment

Prathamesh Pilanke, a former student of PMS secured All India 13th rank in the JEE Advanced 2020, results

By | Published: 6:16 pm

Prathamesh Pilanke, a former student of Pallavi Model School secured All India 13th rank in the JEE Advanced 2020, results of which were announced earlier this week. School Principal Shailaja Reddy congratulated the student on the achievement and wished him more success in the future.

In a statement, Shailaja Reddy said that the school takes pride in congratulating the tenacious efforts of the teachers, school and management for sowing the seeds of these dreams during the student’s school time.

His teachers fondly recall his scientific bent of mind, quest of learning and high confidence levels. Prathamesh Pilanke was the all-rounder student of 2018 batch, the Principal said.

