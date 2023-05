Vedic Tolwala clinches SLAN Chess title

Vedic Tolwala maintained a clean slate scoring five points form as many rounds to emerge champion

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:48 PM, Tue - 16 May 23

Winners slan sports kids chess

Hyderabad: Vedic Tolwala maintained a clean slate scoring five points form as many rounds to emerge champion in the SLAN Sports Hyderabad Chess Tournament in the U-16 category, at Meridian School, Madhapur.

Durga Karthika was the runner-up after a better tie-break score. Sri Darshini becomes the Meanwhile, In the U-9 category, Jaideep Reddy finished as winner with 5 out of 5. In a better tie break Vihan got runner up prize being scored 5 out of 5.

Final Ranks category wise: U-9 : 1. S Jaideep Reddy (5), 2. Vihaan Singh (5), 3. S Harshith Reddy (4), 4. K Aadyyan Krishna (4), 5. D Manas Arun Sritej (4); U-12: 1. T Sri Darshini (4.5), 2. Ritesh Maddukuri (4.5), 3. Bhole Gurucharan (4.5), 4.Aryan Rudhra Pati (4.5); 5. Anay Saraf (4); U-16: 1. Vedic Tolwala (5), 2. Durga Karthika Lellapalli (4.5), 3. Ekaansh Yadav (4.5), 4. S Vidhun Chowdary (4); 5. Anurag Chatterjee (4).