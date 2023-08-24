Analog astronaut interacts with Priyadarshini Engg College students virtually

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:09 PM, Thu - 24 August 23

Khammam: Analog astronaut Jahnavi Dangeti has interacted with students of Priyadarshini Women’s Engineering College here through Google Meet.

Jahnavi, studying second year of B Tech in Punjab, was the youngest to complete a two-week training programme at an age of 19 at Analog Astronaut Training Center (AATC) in Krakow, Poland. AATC, a private agency set up by European space experts conducts spaceflight scientific studies.

A release from the college here on Thursday said, during her interaction Jahnavi shared her life goals with the students. She also narrated her efforts towards her space dreams, the training she received and the experiences she had at AATC.

She explained that she underwent physical and mental abilities during the training and she faced them. She said that it was her dream to be the first Indian to walk on the moon. Many youngsters aspiring to enter the field like her, she said.

Speaking on the occasion the college academic director Atluri Venkataramana said students should strive to fulfill their goals for their bright future and get inspired by the success stories of persons like Jahnavi.

The college principal Dr. B Gopal thanked the college chairman Dr. Katepalli Naveen Babu for providing the opportunity to the students to interact with the analog astronaut. Such activities would help the students to shape their future, he said.