Zaheerabad MP reaches out to Telugu workers harassed in Malayasia

Indian embassy officials in Malaysia have shifted the group to a safe location, with efforts on to recover their passports and other belongings besides recovering their pending salaries from their employer

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:58 PM, Thu - 24 August 23

Telangana workers put in a small room in Malaysia

Sangareddy: A group of 21 persons from Telangana, who were allegedly being harassed by their employer in Malaysia by confiscating their passports and denying salaries, approached Zaheerabad MP BB Patil, who has alerted officials of the union Ministry of External Affairs who in turn informed the Indian Embassy in Malaysia.

Indian embassy officials in Malaysia have shifted the group to a safe location, with efforts on to recover their passports and other belongings besides recovering their pending salaries from their employer. The 21 workers hail from different villages in Kamareddy Assembly segment which falls under the Zaheerabad Lok Sabha limits. With help of some agents, the 21 workers had paid Rs.1.50 lakh each to find work in a Malaysian company. When they had reached there three months ago, they found that the company that hired them did not exist anymore. The Malaysian agents then made them work in another company. They were forced to stay in small rooms where even bare minimum facilities were lacking.

One of the workers, Bestha Sailu, a resident of Nandivada village in Tadwai mandal of Kamareddy, said they were forced to use their towels as bedsheets as the company did not even arrange bedsheets. As the employer was not paying any heed to their repeated requests to allow them to return to India, they sent a message to Patil with the help of local BRS leaders in their villages.

Patil said the Indian embassy was on the job to recover their passports, belongings and salaries from the employer. Patil said he got a call from the workers on August 19, after which he alerted Ministry of External Affairs. The workers were shifted to a safer location on Wednesday, and were likely to return home in another five days, he said.