Friday, Apr 26, 2024
Home | News | Hyderabads Sai Karteek And Partner March Into Final

Hyderabad’s Sai Karteek and partner march into final

In the semifinal match, Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy and his partner Prajwal Dev defeated compatriots Chirag Duhan and Karan Singh 7-5, 6-3 to advance into the summit clash.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 26 April 2024, 10:25 PM
Hyderabad’s Sai Karteek and partner march into final
Ganta Sai Karteek

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy and his partner Prajwal Dev reached the men’s doubles final of the World Tour Tennis 15K ITF Futures held at Shymkent, Kazakhstan on Friday.

In the semifinal match, the duo defeated compatriots Chirag Duhan and Karan Singh 7-5, 6-3 to advance into the summit clash.

Also Read

Results: semifinals: Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy/Prajwal Dev bt Chirag Duhan/Karan Singh 7-5, 6-3.

Related News

Latest News