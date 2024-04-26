Hyderabad’s Sai Karteek and partner march into final

In the semifinal match, Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy and his partner Prajwal Dev defeated compatriots Chirag Duhan and Karan Singh 7-5, 6-3 to advance into the summit clash.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 April 2024, 10:25 PM

Ganta Sai Karteek

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy and his partner Prajwal Dev reached the men’s doubles final of the World Tour Tennis 15K ITF Futures held at Shymkent, Kazakhstan on Friday.

Results: semifinals: Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy/Prajwal Dev bt Chirag Duhan/Karan Singh 7-5, 6-3.