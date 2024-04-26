BRS to celebrate 23rd foundation day on Saturday

Hyderabad: Celebrating the 23rd foundation day, Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao called upon the party cadre to hoist the party flag in the party district offices across the State on Saturday. He will hoist the party flag at the State headquarters in Telangana Bhavan at 9 am on Saturday.

As the entire party cadre is engaged in the parliamentary election related activities across the State, it has been proposed that the foundation day festivities be held primarily at the district offices. Rama Rao wanted the party district executive committees, elected representatives and other leaders to actively participate in the foundation day celebrations.

Extending warm wishes to the party leaders, activists and supporters on this significant day, Rama Rao reflected on the party’s inception on April 27, 2001, with the aim of achieving Telangana statehood. He underscored the party’s pivotal role in realising the dream of Telangana State, development of Golden Telangana (Bangaru Telangana) and the party’s subsequent evolution from Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) into the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Asserting the party’s commitment towards the welfare of farmers, labourers, marginalised communities, and the underprivileged, Rama Rao affirmed that the BRS will continue its tireless efforts for the development of Telangana and its people.