Kushi Songs: First single ‘Na Rojaa Nuvve’ will release on May 9

The makers of Kushi, Mythri Movie Makers decided to release the first single 'Na Rojaa Nuvve' from the film on May 9.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:44 PM, Thu - 4 May 23

Hyderabad: Kushi, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha, is currently one of the most anticipated romantic movies in Indian cinema. This is because of two reasons: Primarily, the film has the classic title ‘Kushi’ and secondly, it is set against the backdrop of Kashmir. The lead pair, Vijay and Samantha, also make the film interesting.

Kushi was actually planned to be released for Christmas 2022, but it was later postponed. The film’s current release date is September 1, 2023. Kushi has had a delay in its production and release because of Samantha’s illness. The actress has recently joined the shoot.

To provide the audience with a cool and breezy melody this summer, the makers of Kushi, Mythri Movie Makers, decided to release the first single from the film. The first song is named ‘Na Rojaa Nuvve’ and it will release on May 9. Hesham Abdul Wahab composed the music for the film.

Kushi is written and directed by Shiva Nirvana. The film will have a pan-India release in multiple languages.

