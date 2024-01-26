Andhra Congress chief Sharmila criticises YSRCP leaders, accuses some of ‘dictatorial behaviour’

By ANI Published Date - 26 January 2024, 10:58 PM

Guntur: Andhra Pradesh Congress chief YS Sharmila Reddy on Friday alleged that some leaders of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) have adopted “dictatorial tendencies” and are attempting to rewrite the Constitution.

While addressing the media, Sharmila emphasised the unfair treatment of weaker sections by regional parties turned dictatorial, highlighting the need for equal representation. She asserted, “My value is neither more nor less if no one gives me a book,” emphasising the intrinsic worth of individuals irrespective of external validations.

Refuting any divergence from her father’s legacy, Sharmila proudly stated, “When I am YS daughter, how can I be different?” Addressing allegations made by Konda Raghava Reddy, a close associate, Sharmila, vehemently denied any involvement in directing a padayatra.

“Anna Konda Anna, can you swear? I can swear your accusations are not true,” she said.

Responding to accusations of financial impropriety, Sharmila said such claims are baseless.

“They are making allegations that I went to Jagan with my husband to earn illegally. Such claims are baseless,” she said.

Highlighting her principled stance, she affirmed, “I didn’t go to my brother expecting anything till today. My mother is the proof of that,” countering insinuations of seeking favours.

Further, she accused the state government led by the YSRCP party of focusing on the installation of large idols and lamented the absence of complete social justice in society, pointing out the consequences faced by those questioning the status quo.

“Governments are putting up big idols… There is no 100 per cent social justice in society. If anyone questions, they are insulted by shaving.”