Andhra joins WEF’s global network of advanced manufacturing hubs

By IANS Published: Published Date - 11:30 AM, Mon - 23 May 22

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh has joined the Global Network of Advanced Manufacturing Hubs (AMHUBs) of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The state government and WEF exchanged the platform partnership on “Shaping the Future of Advanced Manufacturing and Value Chains”.

An agreement to this effect was signed on the sidelines of the annual meeting of WEF which began at Davos on Sunday. Officials from both sides inked the agreement in the presence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

AMHUBs engages regional production ecosystems, including stakeholders from public and private sectors, academia and civil society to support the development and scaling of local efforts aimed at preparing industry for the future of manufacturing and production. It highlights and amplifies regional success stories at the global level through the WEF’s platform for shaping the future of advanced manufacturing and value Chains

The project disseminate and distil global learnings from the WEF’s efforts to regional hubs so they can learn from a global pool of experiences and identify tangible action areas

The chief minister held discussion with Pedro Gomez Head of Shaping the Future of Mobility and D. Maya Ben Dror of Sustainable Automotive and Mobility, WEF. They briefed on Shaping the Future of Mobility and “Moving India” initiative of which Andhra Pradesh is the first state selected.

Jagan Mohan Reddy has stressed the need for modernisation of manufacturing sector to make the state as a manufacturing hub with focus on green energy, and advocated about key infrastructure and port-led industrialisation while there was appreciation for the education and health policies being pursued by the government and the state was seen as a potential area for investments.

The chief minister discussed the evolution of green mobility and challenges associated with the battery disposal to ensure the transition to green mobility is net zero. He discussed ideas where renewable energy sources could be integrated with electric mobility charging infrastructure and also to generate green hydrogen to make the transition greener and enable sustainable manufacturing.