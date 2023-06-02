| Andhra People To Sweat It Out As Temperatures Soar Above 42 Degrees Celsius

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:45 AM, Fri - 2 June 23

Hyderabad: After a brief spell of rains, people in Andhra Pradesh are bracing for scorching heat in the coming days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that temperatures in over 302 mandals of the state will soar above 42 degrees Celsius for the next five days.

The highest temperatures are expected to be recorded in the West Godavari, Palnadu, Tirupati, Eluru, and East Godavari districts, where the mercury is likely to touch 42 degrees Celsius. The Alluri Sitarama Raju,Srikakulam, Krishna, Eluru, Tirupati, Kakinada, Anakapalli, and Vizianagaram districts are likely to experience temperatures of up to 40 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has also warned of a high humidity level in Anakapalli, which is expected to be around 84%. The West parts of Anantapur district, Sathya Sai, West parts of Annamayya, Chittoor district, and West parts of Tirupati district are likely to experience scattered rains during the evening

and night time.

The IMD has advised people to take precautions against heat stroke, such as drinking plenty of fluids, avoiding strenuous activity during the day, and wearing loose, light-colored clothing.