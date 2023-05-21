Andhra Pradesh: Relief from heatwave with moderate rains in few districts

Due to the Surface Trough continuing over Chhattisgarh from west Bihar to north Telangana, the temperature will drop slightly in AP

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:03 PM, Sun - 21 May 23

Amaravati: After experiencing an extreme heatwave of 47 degrees Celsius, state people will witness light to moderate rains in several districts for the next three days. Due to the Surface Trough continuing over Chhattisgarh from west Bihar to north Telangana, the temperature will drop slightly.

Rains are predicted throughout the day, including the afternoon and evening hours, in the districts, including Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR), Nandyal, West Prakasam, West Nellore, Anantapur, Kadapa, Tirupati, Annamayya, Chittoor, and Ubhaya Godavari, Kakinada, Eluru, NTR, Krishna, Palnadu, Konaseema, and Guntur. These districts will experience rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that it is also possible for light rains and thunder in Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamayya, Kadapa, Sathyasai, Anantapur, Kurnool, Coastal Andhra, Rayalaseema, and Nandyal districts on Monday. IMD has asked these district people to take all precautions needed.

