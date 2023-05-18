AP: Chandrababu accuses YSRCP govt of cheating fishermen

We were the first to use technology to save fishermen's lives and spent Rs.788 crore for them during our regime, Chandrababu claimed

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:37 PM, Thu - 18 May 23

File Photo

Visakhapatnam: Former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu has accused the YSR Congress Party government in the state of cheating fishermen community by providing assistance only to a select few.

Addressing a meeting of fishermen community here on Thursday, he alleged that the government gave money only to one lakh persons although there were about 20 lakh fishermen in the state.

“They are paying only to a few but boast of extending benefits for all. It was the TDP government which introduced many welfare schemes for fishermen and for the first time we set up VHF to fishermen’s boats to caution them in the event of a storm. We were the first to use technology to save fishermen’s lives and spent Rs.788 crore for them during our regime,” he claimed.

