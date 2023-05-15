APSDMA sets toll free helpline for state people over info on heatwaves

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:18 PM, Mon - 15 May 23

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) officials have set up a 24-hour toll-free helpline to provide people with information on the heat waves and scorching summer. APSDMA director Dr BR Ambedkhar stated that people may obtain information on the searing heat and heat waves from the state emergency operation centre in Tadepalli, Guntur district, by dialling toll-free numbers 1070, 112, and 18004250101.

He advised the elderly, pregnant women, and nursing mothers to exercise caution this summer. He stated that there was a risk of lightning in isolated areas of the state and advised farmers, cowherds, and the general public not to stand under trees during the rain, noting that it is not safe to do so.