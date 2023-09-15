Andhra Pradesh Assembly session to commence on September 21

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, I, S. Abdul Nazeer, Governor of Andhra Pradesh, hereby summon the fifteenth Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly to meet for its eleventh session," an official notification issued by Governor office read.

Published Date - 06:47 PM, Fri - 15 September 23

Amaravati: The Monsoon session of the Andhra Pradesh legislative assembly will begin on September 21 after the state governor S Abdul Nazeer issued a notification to convene the House in this regard, an official statement said.

Earlier today Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath reviewed the arrangements for the upcoming Assembly session. “Minister Buggana discussed the matters related to the organization of meetings, security and facilities arrangements. Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council meetings will start on the 21st of this month,” an official said.Â Earlier Actor turned politician and Jan Sena Party (JSP) President, K Pawan Kalyan on Thursday announced an alliance with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to contest the 2024 general elections together.