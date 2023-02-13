‘Andhra Pradesh attracting major investments in industrial sector’

Andhra Pradesh is attracting the highest investments in industrial sector in the country, according to State Minister for Information and Public Relations Chelluboyina Venugopala Krishna

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:48 PM, Mon - 13 February 23

Andhra Pradesh is attracting the highest investments in industrial sector in the country, according to State Minister for Information and Public Relations Chelluboyina Venugopala Krishna

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh is attracting the highest investments in industrial sector in the country, according to Andhra Pradesh minister for Information and Public Relations Chelluboyina Venugopala Krishna.

Talking to reporters here on Monday, he said the state GSDP was 11.34 which was well ahead of the national average. The per capita income also had increased by 38.5 per cent, he noted and decried the false propaganda by some that there was no development of state.

Also Read AP CM Jagan welcomes new Governor S Abdul Nazeer

“The investments in Andhra Pradesh were to the tune of Rs.40,361 crore by July last year compared to Rs.1.71 lakh crore in the country. The State Investment Promotion Board has approved Rs.23,985 crore investments to this effect. Andhra Pradesh is placed fifth in attracting investments. Alliance Tyres has come forward to set up unit with Rs.1,040 crore in Visakhapatnam and many national and multinational companies are willing to invest in the state which is top in ease of doing business. We also got a grant of Rs.1000 crore for bulk drug park,” he revealed.

The minister also opined that nobody would invest in a place just because it is capital but it is the good governance that attracts industries and wondered what investments the previous TDP regime could get to the state after so many visits to Davos. “How can we accept the capital declared by TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu who ignored the Sivaramakrishnan Report? Visakhapatnam can develop fast with minimum investments which is why Chief Minister Jagan announced it as the executive capital. He wants equal development in the three regions of the state and why don’t you welcome it?” he asked.