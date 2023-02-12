AP CM Jagan welcomes new Governor S Abdul Nazeer

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:22 PM, Sun - 12 February 23

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy welcomed former Supreme Court Judge S Abdul Nazeer after he was appointed Governor of the State on Sunday.

“It is my privilege to welcome the incoming Governor, Sri S. Abdul Nazeer garu, to our beautiful state of Andhra Pradesh. I look forward to working with you in unraveling Andhra Pradesh’s full potential. Welcome Sir!”, the Chief Minister tweeted on Sunday.

Former Supreme Court judge Justice S Abdul Nazeer who hails from Karnataka was appointed as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh. Justice Nazeer replaces the incumbent Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, who has been shifted to Chhattisgarh.

Jagan also thanked the outgoing Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and wished him all the best for his new role as the Governor of Chattisgarh.

Taking to Twitter Jagan said, “It was a true honour working with Sri Biswa Bhusan Harichandan garu, the outgoing Governor of Andhra Pradesh. I thank him for the services he rendered to our State and will always cherish my fruitful association with him. I wish him my best in his new role as the Governor of Chhattisgarh.”