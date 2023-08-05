Andhra Pradesh: Bhumana Karunakar Reddy appointed TTD Chairman

Bhumana Karunakar Reddy is a two time MLA from Tirupati (2012 and 2019). He thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for appointing him as the TTD chairman.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:42 PM, Sat - 5 August 23

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh government has appointed Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy as TTD chairman on Friday. It will be the second time that Bhumana will be heading the TTD board. He was earlier appointed as the TTD chairman in 2006 by the Congress government.

Meanwhile, the present TTD chairman YV Subbareddy’s tenure will be ended on August 8.

