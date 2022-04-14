| Andhra Pradesh Chemical Unit To Be Seized After Six Dying In Blast

Andhra Pradesh: Chemical unit to be seized after six dying in blast

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:53 PM, Thu - 14 April 22

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has directed the officials to seize the Porus chemical unit in Eluru district, where six persons died in a blast, on Wednesday night.

Disclosing this here on Thursday, Home minister Taneti Vanita said that the state government would not encourage any hazardous industry against publoic interests. She visited the Andhra Hospital in Gollapudi here and called on the persons injured in the blast who were undergoing treatment.

Four of the eleven suffered less than 50 per cent burns while one person with 90 per cent burns was critical, she said. The minister also said that the local people complained to her that they were facing the problem of leakages from the industrial unit frequently.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .