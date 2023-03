Andhra Pradesh: Doctor remove 3000 kidney stones from an old man

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:46 PM, Thu - 9 March 23

About 3,000 stones were removed from the kidney of an old man through keyhole surgery in Madanapalle

Madanapalle: About 3,000 stones were removed from the kidney of an old man through surgery at the local Adya hospital here.

According to Urologist, T Sanath Reddy who performed the surgery along with Dr. Pavani on Wednesday, the kidney stones were removed through keyhole surgery without the need for sutures and the patient is now recovering.

