Andhra Pradesh Ex-minister Narayana arrested in Hyderabad

Published Date - 01:40 PM, Tue - 10 May 22

Amaravati: Former minister and owner of Narayana educational institutions Ponguru Narayana was arrested in Hyderabad on Tuesday morning.

CID police of Andhra Pradesh took him into custody at his residence in Kondapur in Hyderabad in connection with the leakage of Tenth class question papers in Andhra Pradesh. The question papers were leaked from the Narayana school in Chittoor district of AP and already the vice-principal of the school Giridhar and two others were arrested in the case.

It was said that Narayana, a minister in the previous Telugu Desam Party government, had gone underground for the past four days and switched off even his mobile phones.

Police were shifting Narayana and his wife Ramadevi in the latter’s vehicle to Chittoor, and the staff of Narayana institutions who came to know about this, reached the toll gates on way to Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh TDP president K. Atchan Naidu condemned the arrest of Narayana by the police and said that Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy was resorting to illegal arrests to divert the attention of the public from his misrule.

In a statement here on Tuesday, he noted that the police had not mentioned the reason for the arrest without notice reflecting the undemocratic rule of the YSR Congress Party government which gave priority to only illegal arrests and reprisals during its three-year rule in the state so far. In this context, he pointed out that people gave the mandate to Jagan to develop the state and not for harassing the opposition.

Even while the Education minister Botsa Satyanarayana claimed that the question papers were not leaked anywhere in the state, how could they arrest Narayana in the case?, the TDP leader wondered.

