Andhra Pradesh: Fake Navy officer arrested for duping unemployed

The accused as Surya Chalapathirao, also known as Shashikanth.

By IANS Updated On - 02:52 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

Visakhapatnam: A man, who was posing as Navy officer, has been arrested for duping unemployed youth for money in the name of giving them jobs, police said.

The accused was identified as Surya Chalapathirao alias Shashikanth, a senior police officer said.

A car, naval duty dress, mobile phone, laptop, fake ID card and original certificates were seized from him, DCP Anand Reddy said, adding the accused had duped 30 unemployed youths.

“Chalapathi Rao is trapping the unemployed by pretending to be a naval commander. On Wednesday, Naval officials conducted Agnipath Remedial verification for ‘Agnipath’ candidates at the Naval canteen in Malappuram police station limits. He came there and tried to trap unemployed youth for money in the name of giving jobs,” said DCP Reddy.

Further, the DCP added, “Naval officers got doubt and enquired about him. They immediately informed the local police,” and he was arrested.

He claimed to be a naval officer and cheated the unemployed, according to the DCP.

DCP Reddy said that earlier four more cases were registered against Chalapathirao in Visakhapatnam along with Vijayawada.