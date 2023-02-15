Andhra Pradesh: Former Deputy Speaker Kuthuhalamma passes away

Dr Gummadi Kuthuhalamma (73) who was suffering from health issues, passed away at her residence in Tirupati on Wednesday morning.

04:09 PM, Wed - 15 February 23

Photo: Twitter

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has expressed grief over the demise of former Deputy Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly G. Kuthuhalamma, and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

A doctor by profession, she served as the Chittoor ZP chairperson. She started her political career with the Congress party and contested from Vepanjeri (presently GD Nellore) constituency in 1985 and won as an MLA for the first time. She was elected to the Assembly from the same seat in 1989, 1999, and 2004 and served as the Minister of Health and Child Welfare in Nedurumalli Janardhan Reddy Cabinet.

Kuthuhalamma also served as Deputy Speaker of the AP Assembly during 2007-09.