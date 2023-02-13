Briefly: What’s happening in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

Published Date - 07:14 PM, Mon - 13 February 23

Yadadri brahmostavams from February 21 to March 3

Yadadri-Bhongir: Annual brahmostvams of Yadadri Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple would be conducted on a grand scale from February 21 to March 3.

According to temple authorities, the annual brahmostavams would begin at 10 am on February 21 with swasthivacahan and vishwaksena aradahana. The dwajarohanam would be conducted at 8 am on February 22. During annual brahmostavams, lord Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy would appear to the devotees in the attire of “mastayavataram” on February 23, in attire of vatapatrasai on February 24.

Similarly, Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy would be decorated in the attire of Sri Krishna on February 25 and as “govardhana girdhari” on February 26. Jaganmohini alankara seva would be conducted on February 27. Celestial wedding of Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy would be performed on the hill shrine at 8 am on February 28 and rathostavam would be conducted at 7 pm on March 1.

Chakratheertham would be conducted to the presiding deities in vishnupushkarani at 10.30 am on March 2. The brahmostavams would conclude with conduct of astothara shatha ghatabhisekham at 10 am on March 3. Sudarshana natasimha homam and arjitha sevas would be cancelled during annual brahmostavams.

Warangal: 348 vehicles seized for not having number plates

Warangal: Authorities have seized 348 vehicles which did not have registered number plates in Warangal commissionerate area since January 1, said traffic ACP Madhusudan. Cases of cheating were also registered against the vehicle owners for not plying with valid number plates issued by transport department.

The traffic police have laid special emphasis on rule violation ever since AV Ranganath took charge as Warangal Police Commissioner. Police launched a special drive from January 1, to identify vehicles with morphed number plates, tampered numbers, no number plates and masked number plates and seized 348 vehicles which included four cars, one autorickshaw, 343 two-wheelers.

Blind girl murdered in Andhra Pradesh



Tadepalli: A blind girl was stabbed to death by a youth at her residence here on Monday. According to reports, one Raju, allegedly tried to molest the girl on Sunday. She promptly complained to her parents who along with locals reprimanded him for the act.

Enraged by this, Raju went to her residence when her family members were away and stabbed her. The girl succumbed to injuries even before she was taken to the government hospital in Vijayawada nearby. The assailant, who was also said to be under the influence of cannabis, later surrendered to the police.

Sighting of tiger creates flutter in Asifabad



Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Sighting of a tiger in the forests on Sirpur (T)-Kaghaznagar road created a flutter on Monday. A motorist recorded video and photographs of the tiger moving in the forests, on his mobile phone. The video clip and images went viral on social media platforms.

Incidentally, a tiger was spotted on this stretch for the first in the recent past. People residing in forest fringe villages requested officials to take steps to drive the tiger into deep forests and prevent human loss. Forest authorities urged civilians not to harm the tiger.

They said that the tigers, residing in the forests, might be wandering in search of prey. They added that the big cats dwelling in Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve of Chandrapur in neighboring Maharashtra would enter the wild of Sirpur (T) for territory and food.

Konappa keeps his promise

Kumar Bheem Asifabad: Sirpur MLA Koneru Konappa came to the rescue of a poor meritorious student by donating Rs 1.70 lakh in Kaghaznagar on Monday. Upon learning about the student’s plight, Konappa had earlier assured to bear fees required to pursue medicine for Karishma from Gudlabori village in Koutala mandal.

Accordingly, he sent the money enabling the student pay her fee, accommodation and other expenses. He advised the girl to excel in academics and bring recognition to her parents. Karishma scored 1,11,479th rank in all India level in NEET-2021.

However, she was unable to take admission in a private medical college considering her financial background. She and her parents thanked Konappa for the gesture.