Andhra Pradesh govt bans marine fishing from April 15

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:50 PM, Tue - 11 April 23

Representational Image.

Andhra Pradesh: The Andhra Pradesh government has announced a ban on deep-sea fishing in the territorial waters of the state from April 15 to June 14.

The Department of Fisheries issued orders under Section 4 of the AP Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1994. It also stated that all mechanised and motorised fishing vessels should not go fishing in the territorial waters during this time.

“The main goal of the order is to follow conservation measures during the prime time for most fish and prawn species to reproduce. As in past years, all fishermen are urged to seriously follow the marine fishing restriction,” the Department of Fisheries said in a statement.

According to the AP Marine Fishing Regulation Act of 1994, any fisherman or boat owner who flouts the orders will face a severe penalty, as well as the boat that is caught will be seized. Despite the penalty, there will be a stoppage of government benefits like gasoline subsidies and others.

The Department of Fisheries, in coordination with the Coast Guard, Coastal Security Police, Navy, and revenue officers, would patrol the sea.