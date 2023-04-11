Jagan Mohan Reddy to lay foundation stone for Bhogapuram Airport on May 3

State Minister for Information Technology, Industries, and Infrastructure Gudivada Amarnath visited the airport land and said that the airport would be constructed in an area of 2,200 acres.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:32 AM, Tue - 11 April 23

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone for the most-awaited project, Greenfield International Airport, at Bhogapuram near Visakhapatnam on May 3. The Chief Minister will address a public meeting following the laying of the foundation stone.

He added that the government has already acquired 2,195 acres, and construction will start as soon as after the foundation stone ceremony, and it is expected to be completed in 24-30 months. Later, he discussed the arrangements for the meeting with YRCP local leaders.

The construction partner is GMR Group, which has announced an investment of Rs 5,000 crore. GMR Construction Chairman G. Mallikharjuna Rao stated that the airport work would begin by the end of May. The airport would initially have the capacity to serve six million passengers and ultimately cater to 40 million passengers annually.