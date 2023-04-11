Lemon farmers in Andhra Pradesh sour due to a dip in price and export

Published Date - 12:36 PM, Tue - 11 April 23

Tirupati: The lemon farmers of Nellore and Tirupati are expressing their sorrow over the fall in lemon exports and prices. As the increase of the exporting lemon from other countries increased, the farmers of Tirupati and Nellore are been impacted. The price of one bag of lemons has dropped to Rs 4,000–5,000 when compared to last year’s prices of Rs 13,000–16,000 per bag. In the previous year, Gudur and Podalakuru recorded the highest-ever lemon price, with one kg of lemon ranging between Rs 180 and 190. But this year it is sold out for Rs 65 to Rs 74 per kg in local markets.

The sources report that every year, 2-3 trucks carrying 20 tonnes of lemons would be exported from the Podalakur lemon market. During the summer season, approximately six trucks of lemons will be exported every year. But this year there is no pick of load from the Podalakur market. As there is a huge demand for lemons in the summer season, there is no price hike in peak-summer time, say the lemon dealers from Podalakur market.