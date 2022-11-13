Andhra Pradesh govt relaxes rules for building houses to poor

Published Date - 07:00 PM, Sun - 13 November 22

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Government has revised the rules for building houses under the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department to benefit the poor.

The Government in its order on Saturday has decided to give a ten per cent discount on the taxes to be paid where the houses are built within an area of 45 or 60 square meters.

If the houses are built within this limit, it will also provide flexibility to build one more floor apart from the permission given for the respective housing projects to benefit the poor.