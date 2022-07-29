Andhra Pradesh govt. working for welfare of all communities: Jagan

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:31 PM, Fri - 29 July 22

Kakinada: The YSR Congress Party government in Andhra Pradesh is working for the welfare of all communities in the state, including the YSR Kapu Nestham scheme for Kapus, although it was not part of the election manifesto, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy stated here on Friday.

Addressing a meeting at Gollaprolu near here after pressing a button to deposit Rs.508.18 crore directly into the bank accounts of 3,38,792 eligible women beneficiaries of Kapu, Balija, Telaga and Ontari communities under the YSR Kapu Nestham scheme, he said that the beneficiaries were getting Rs.75,000 each for five years and this was the third consecutive year they got the benefit.

“So far, we have given them Rs.1,492 crore towards assistance. During the past three years, Kapu community got a benefit of Rs.16,256 crore through Navaratnas and the total benefit for the Kapu community through various welfare schemes in three years so far was as much as Rs.32,296 crore,” he said.

While the present government believed in DBT –Direct Benefit Transfer to implement welfare schemes in a transparent manner, Jagan remarked that the previous Telugu Desam Party government was one of DPT–Dochuko (loot), Panchuko (share the loot) and Tinuko (eat) with the evil foursome –Chandrababu, Eenadu, Andhra Jyothi and TV 5 `administering this kind of social justice’. And the `adopted son’ (Pawan Kalyan) was trying to sell the Kapu votes to Chandrababu in lump sum, he alleged. “Do you want DBT of our government or DPT of the past? It is for you to decide,” he said.

The Chief Minister also said that while Chandrababu failed to give even one rupee, the YSRCP government gave Rs.2,000 plus free ration to each of the families of flood victims in the state.