Andhra Pradesh: Heavy rains across the state for next two days

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 40-50 Kmph likely at isolated places over all the districts of Andhra Pradesh on May 1.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:45 PM, Mon - 1 May 23

Amaravati: Heavy to very heavy rains are likely to be witnessed at isolated places over the Annamayya district, Tirupathi, and Chittoor districts of Rayalaseema on May 1. The reports say that Uppalapadu, Prakasam district, has received the highest rainfall, followed by Kadapa, Nandyala, Kurnool, Bapatla, Ubhaya Godavari, NTR, and Kakinada districts. Gunadala at Vijayawada received the highest of 61 mm.

The Indian meteorological department (IMD) stated in their bulletin that, “heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Prakasam and SPSR Nellore districts of South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Ananthapuramu and Sri Satyasai districts of Rayalaseema. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 40-50 Kmph likely at isolated places over all the districts of Andhra Pradesh on May 1.”

IMD advised people to take shelter in safe places and avoid taking shelter under trees. It directed farmers to stop farming operations temporarily and asked them to move away from electric poles and wires.

On May 2, IMD predicted heavy rainfall was likely at isolated places over NCAP, Yanam, and SCAP. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 40- 50 kmph likely at isolated places over NCAP & Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema.

Meanwhile, IMD reports say that the unseasonal rains will continue in the state for the next two days, with thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 40-50 kmph in a few districts.