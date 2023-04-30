Unseasonal rains to hit few districts in Andhra Pradesh

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 40-50 kmph likely at isolated places over NCAP & Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema," IMD stated in their bulletin.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:45 PM, Sun - 30 April 23

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department has issued an alert to a few districts in Andhra Pradesh for unseasonal rains that might damage crops on April 30. It also stated that the state will witness heavy rains, thunderstorms with hail accompanied by lightning, and gusty winds for the other two days until May 2.

Twitter sources report that Rayalaseema, Kadapa, Annamayya, Anantapur, Kurnool, and Sathya Sai districts will have scattered rains today afternoon.

“Today Afternoon there will be Scattered rains in Rayalaseema districts mainly Kadapa, Annamayya, Anantapur, Kurnool, Sathya Sai districts. Rainfall will increase more during late-night and spread into many parts. Similarly, scattered rains ahead for districts like #Eluru, NTR, Krishna, #Guntur, Ubhaya Godavari, #Kakinada, Parvathipuram, #Tirupati and Srikakulam. Tomorrow Morning there are very high possibilites of Heavy downpour in entire Coastal AP from Anakapalli to North Nellore. #Visakhapatnam city will not see any rain today. This is very Important Update,” Andhra Pradesh weatherman tweeted.