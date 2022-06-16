Andhra Pradesh inks pact with BYJU’S

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:21 PM, Thu - 16 June 22

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government took another step forward in providing quality education through government schools when it signed a memorandum of understanding with educational tech company BYJU’S for preparing children in the competitive world.

Representatives of government and BYJU’S signed the papers in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and Education minister Botsa Satyanarayana here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Jagan said he was happy with the partnership which would help impart quality education in government schools, for, edu-tech training would be imparted there from classes four to ten. The curriculum would be simplified by BYJU’S for better understanding by the students, he stated.

He also announced that tabs would be provided every year to students entering eighth class and this year, they would be given during September. TVs would also be set up in classrooms to impart education through video content, he added.