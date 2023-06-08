Andhra Pradesh: Jagan flags off e-autos

Published Date - 06:36 PM, Thu - 8 June 23

Tadepalli: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday flagged off 516 e-autos under Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) from the his camp office here.

The e-autos procured at a cost of Rs 22.18 crore would be used in 36 municipalities for lifting garbage.

Municipal Administration Minister Adimoolapu Suresh, Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao, Labour and Employment Minister G Jayaram, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Special Secretary Y Srilakshmi, and others were present.