Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister to launch 516 e-autos on Thursday

CM Reddy launches e-autos driven by trained women to collect and segregate waste, thereby promoting women empowerment and cleaner environment.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:34 PM, Thu - 8 June 23

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch 516 electric autos on Thursday as part of the Clean Andhra Pradesh campaign. The e-autos will be driven by women, who will be trained to collect and segregate waste. This will help to empower women and create a cleaner, more sustainable environment.

In order to separate trash from homes in 79 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), the government has suggested to provide e-Autos in Grade II and Below Grade ULBs. The deployment of e-autos is suggested for local authorities with inadequate financial standing and unable to cover the operational and maintenance costs of CNG/diesel vehicles from user fees. The purchase of e-autos coupled with a five-year Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) has been the subject of a call for bids and an order has been made.

Automobiles known as “e-autos” are propelled by one or more electric motors and rely on electricity stored in batteries as their main energy source. The 516 cars that Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions Pvt Ltd has provided thus far. The vehicle has a 500-kilogramme capacity. 4,10,395 is the average cost of a car. The car has an average mileage of 85 kilometres, and charging takes 4 hours.