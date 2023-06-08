Andhra Pradesh to witness extreme heatwave for next 3 days

IMD has forecast a heatwave at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), and Rayalaseema.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:31 PM, Thu - 8 June 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The people of Andhra Pradesh are likely to experience an extreme heatwave for the next three days, with temperatures reaching up to 45 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a heatwave at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), and Rayalaseema.

The IMD has also forecast thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema. Gusty winds of speed 40-50 kmph are also likely at isolated places over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

The heatwave is likely to be caused by the dry weather conditions that have prevailed in the state for the past few weeks. The IMD has said that the heatwave conditions are likely to abate from June 11 onwards.

Here are some of the places that have already experienced high temperatures:

* Kamavarapukota mandal in Eluru has recorded 45 degrees Celsius.

* Ballikurava, T.Narasapuram, Penuganchiprolu, Jaggaiahpeta, Gurajala, Kurichedu, Kunavaram, Dwaraka Tirumala, and Ponduru mandals have recorded 44 degrees Celsius.

The heatwave is a serious threat to public health. It can cause heat stroke, dehydration, and other health problems. People who are most at risk of heat-related illness are the elderly, young children, and people with chronic health conditions.

The government has advised people to take precautions to stay safe during the heatwave. Here are some tips:

* Stay indoors during the hottest part of the day, between 11 am and 3 pm.

* Drink plenty of fluids, especially water.

* Avoid strenuous activity.

* Wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing.