Andhra Pradesh: Kanna Lakshminarayana joins TDP

He left his residence in Guntur in an ostentatious show with a large number of followers in hundreds of vehicles and reached the TDP office at Mangalagiri in the afternoon.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:37 PM, Thu - 23 February 23

Photo: Twitter

Amaravati: Former minister Kanna Lakshminarayana joined the Telugu Desam Party on Thursday.

He left his residence in Guntur in an ostentatious show with a large number of followers in hundreds of vehicles and reached the TDP office at Mangalagiri in the afternoon.

TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu welcomed him into the party fold presenting a yellow scarf to him. The latter’s followers, numbering over 1,000 also joined the TDP amid fanfare.

Speaking on the occasion, Chandrababu Naidu remarked that Lakshminarayana’s entry augured well for the party which should bring down the YSR Congress Party government in the state.

A strong Kapu leader, Lakshminarayana who quit the BJP last week, chose to join TDP instead of the Jana Sena Party. While the TDP sent an emissary inviting him to join the party, the JSP, perhaps expected him to join Pawan Kalyan on his own, as the party claims to toe the line of Kapu community. However, Lakshminarayana decided to join TDP which had promised him the party ticket since it will also be advantageous to him in the event of a TDP-JSP poll pact.