Andhra Pradesh: Kodali Nani takes a jibe at Chandrababu

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:50 PM, Tue - 28 June 22

Source: Twitter/Kodali Nani.

Vijayawada: Former minister and the ruling YSR Congress Party leader Kodali Nani poop-poohed the remarks of Telugu Desam Party national president N Chandrababu Naidu that he would defeat Nani in the elections.

Talking to a television channel, Nani said Chandrababu had been challenging him since long that he would defeat him in Gudivada. “After all, Chandrababu could not get his son Lokesh elected to the Assembly. Nor could he get his party elected in his own constituency, ” he pointed out.

On the claims of the TDP leaders that NT Rama Rao belonged to them, the YSRCP leader recalled that Chandrababu had written to the Election Commission in the past that NTR had nothing to do with the TDP. “Chandrababu usurped the TDP throne from NTR. NTR was a leader of the people and anybody can erect a statue for him,” Nani stated.