Former Karnataka Minister wants Kamma community to support Amaravati development

Speaking on the second day of the first Kamma Global Federation (KGF) summit here, the former Karnataka Minister appreciated the efforts being put in by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for Amaravati’s development.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 July 2024, 08:28 PM

Former Karnataka Minister Katta Subramanya Naidu.

Hyderabad: Former Karnataka Minister Katta Subramanya Naidu on Sunday appealed to industrialists from the Kamma community to support the development of Amaravati in Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking on the second day of the first Kamma Global Federation (KGF) summit here, the former Karnataka Minister appreciated the efforts being put in by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for Amaravati’s development. He wanted the summit to be an annual event and also assured all support for conducting the event in Bengaluru. As Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy assured to address the five acres land allotment issue for Kamma Sangham in Hyderabad, he wanted KGF founder president Jetti Kusuma Kumar to pursue the matter and facilitate in construction of the building.

Stating that they had faced many difficulties in the last few years, Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad stressed on the need for the Kamma community stay united and work in coordination.

“Though I had won from YSRCP in the past, I did not like the policies and joined Telugu Desam and won again under Chandrababu Naidu’s encouragement,” he said.

Reminding that during former Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s rule, a meeting of MLAs and incharge leaders of Krishna and Guntur districts was held, the Mylavaram MLA said he had opposed the anti-Amaravati Bill. The two-day KGF summit concluded on Sunday.