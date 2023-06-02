Andhra Pradesh: Monsoon expected to arrive in third week of June

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:45 PM, Fri - 2 June 23

Hyderabad: The 2023 monsoon is expected to hit Kerala on June 3 or 4. However, a cyclonic system is expected to form in the Arabian Sea, which will likely delay the monsoon’s arrival in Andhra Pradesh to the third week of June. This is because the Westerlies, which are the winds that bring the monsoon to India, will not be strong enough to overcome the cyclonic system, says the weatherman. As a result, rainfall in Andhra Pradesh is expected to be below normal in June.

However, once the monsoon does set in, there is a chance of good rains during the third and fourth weeks of June. Farmers are advised to postpone their plans until the third week of June, as the monsoon’s arrival is likely to be delayed.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday, “In the following 48 hours, there were excellent conditions for the monsoon to move across the Maldives, the Comorin region, and certain areas of the South and East Central Bays of Bengal.”