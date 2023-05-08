Andhra Pradesh Rain Alert: Heavy showers tonight at Rayalaseema

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:05 PM, Mon - 8 May 23

File Photo

Amaravati: In view of Cyclone Mocha, lower pressure has formed in the Bay of Bengal and will become a depression within the following 24 hours. As a result, Rayalaseema has a wide-spread Wind Convergence Zone, which brings about scattered rain during the evening on May 8 and heavy downpours in the middle of the night.

The districts of Anantapur, Kurnool, Kadapa, Sathya Sai, Annamayya, Nandyala, and Chittoor have high possibilities of rain from Monday evening to Tuesday morning.

Massive spells will be witnessed in areas close to Karnataka. Meanwhile, coastal Andhra Pradesh, particularly Prakasam, Nellore, Guntur, NTR, Eluru, West Godavari, Anakapalli, and Aullri Sitharama Raju districts, were expected to see scattered rain and thunderstorms.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning were likely to occur at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema.