Andhra Pradesh: Thunderstorms and rain alert for all regions

The public is advised to take precautions and stay safe during thunderstorms and rains. They should avoid going out in the evening.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:19 PM, Mon - 29 May 23

File Photo.

Amaravati: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported the state people will witness rains with thunderstorms for the next five days in all regions in Andhra Pradesh. The forecast stated that a few parts of the state will have high mercury levels. “Hot and Discomfort weather likely at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema,” reads IMD reports for May 29.

And from May 30 to June 1 IMD reports say, “Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and Gusty winds of speed 30-40 Kmph likely at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.”

Thunderstorms and rains are expected in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema during the evening and night of May 29, 2023. The affected districts in Coastal Andhra Pradesh are ASR, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Ubhaya Godavari, Kakinada Konaseema, Eluru, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Parvathipuram, Srikakulam, and Vizianagaram. The affected districts in Rayalaseema are Prakasam, Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool, Anantapur, and YSR Kadapa.

The storms are expected to form along the Nallamala forests in Prakasam district and spread into the Rayalaseema districts. Visakhapatnam city is expected to have less rain, as the steering will be from the seaside.

The public is advised to take precautions and stay safe during thunderstorms and rains. They should avoid going out during the evening and night and should stay indoors if possible. They should also avoid driving during the storms and should take shelter if they are caught in the rain.