Andhra Pradesh: MP Raghuramakrishna Raju thwarted from attending Modi function

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:01 PM, Mon - 4 July 22

Photo: Twitter

Bhimavaram: The efforts of rebel MP of the ruling YSR Congress Party Raghuramakrishna Raju to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s function in his home constituency here, proved abortive on Monday.

According to reports, the local MP had applied for police permission to fly to Bhimavaram in a private helicopter. But the police refused to oblige him as his name was not found in the protocol list–whether it was delegates on the dais, leaders receiving the Prime Minister at the airport or even those among the guests. This prompted the MP to take the Narsapur Express train on Sunday night. However, after getting suspicious that he was being tailed, he reportedly got down in Begumpet station and attempted to travel by road.

But, when he came to know that his name was not among the list of invitees, Raju abandoned his travel plans, it was said. Meanwhile, YSRCP cadres prepared themselves to thwart any move of the rebel MP to reach Bhimavaram, all along the route from Hyderabad, a YSRCP leader said.

The MP was in the news since long for his anti-party activities and launching a tirade against Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy in the media which prompted the ruling party to appeal to the Lok Sabha Speaker to disqualify the MP from his post nearly two years ago.