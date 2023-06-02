Andhra Pradesh: NTTPS trial run conducted in Vijayawada

The power generation capacity of AP GENCO will increase to 8789 MW if the commercial production of the eighth unit of 800 MW at Dr. NTTPS beings

Vijayawada: The eighth unit of the Dr. Narla Tata Rao Thermal Power Station (NTTPS) was lit up and a trial run was conducted on Friday. Special Chief Secretary of the Energy Department, Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation (AP GENCO) Chairman Vijayanand and Managing Director KVN Chakradhar Babu were present.

The unit has a capacity of 800 MW, which has been constructed under Stage-5 of Dr. NTTPS. The authorities instructed the representatives of BHEL and BGR to complete all the remaining works on a war footing so that the Commercial Operations Date (COD) can be completed by August assuring that AP GENCO is always ready to provide full support.

Currently, AP GENCO supplies an average of 105 million units of electricity to the grid every day for the needs of the people of the state. Despite the unprecedented increase in demand this summer, AP GENCO is supplying 40 to 45 percent of the state’s total electricity consumption.

When the newly light-up unit becomes available from August, AP GENCO will supply an additional 15 to 20 million units on an average daily, said MD Chakradhar Babu.

“We will go ahead as planned to rectify the deficiencies found in the trial run and complete the rest of the work expeditiously so that the Stage-5 plant can be put into COD by August. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Minister of Energy, Forest Environment and Underground Mines Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy have suggested that unit-8 be made available soon by providing full support. Stage-5 light-up was possible due to the guidance of Special Chief Secretary Vijayanand and the cooperation of the government, ” said Chakradhar Babu.

The power generation capacity of AP GENCO will increase to 8789 MW if the commercial production of the eighth unit of 800 MW at Dr. NTTPS beings. Currently, AP GENCO has 5810 MW thermal, 1773.600 MW hydel, and 405.426 MW solar power generation capacity.

