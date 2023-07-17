Andhra Pradesh: Section 144 imposed in Narasaraopet

After a clash was reported between ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) members and opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) members, Section 144 was imposed on Monday in Narasaraopet in Palnadu district.

By ANI Published Date - 05:23 PM, Mon - 17 July 23

Narasaraopet DSP Mahesh

The clashes on Sunday evening were triggered by a financial dispute between the two political parties.

Narasaraopet DSP Mahesh said, “We are trying to identify those responsible for the riots that took place in Narasaraopet. Since last night, we have enhanced security arrangements and conducted patrols in the town to prevent any untoward incident with orders of district SP Ravishankar.”

He said that currently the situation is peaceful in Narasaraopet and Section 144 is in force. “People are requested to inform the police if any riots occur anywhere in the town,” DSP Mahesh further said.

DSP Mahesh made it clear that the incident happened due to a personal debt issue and it turned into a political quarrel.

“We will take strict action against those responsible for this. No cases have been registered so far. Few of them got injured in the incident,” he added.Â Reportedly on Sunday evening, a dispute broke out between the YSRC and TDP leaders at Narasaraopet, which soon turned into a fight. The situation was brought under control only after police arrived at the scene and intervened.

Earlier, Narasaraopet YSRCP MLA Gopireddy Srinivas Reddy reached the scene and said that TDP General Secretary Challa Subbarao tried to seize the house belonging to Jada Bhargav by illegally creating fake documents.

MLA Gopireddy Srinivas Reddy alleged, “Challa Subbarao created fake documents of the house claiming that he bought the house for Rs 75 lakh. He attacked the people in the house and threw them out.” “Arvind Babu is in charge of a TDP party and it is inhumane to attack people with sticks.Supporting Challa Subbarao, a rowdy sheeter, and encroaching on a house illegally is not the right way,” he added.

“We asked the SP to take action against those who disturb the law and order. We have not troubled anyone in four years. Time has come for us to hit the roads too,” MLA added.