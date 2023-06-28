Andhra Pradesh CM Jaganmohan Reddy lambasts TDP, Pawan Kalyan

Jaganmohan Reddy said that in 2014, Pawan supported Chandrababu and both sent letters to people that they would be responsible for doing good. But after the elections were over, the manifesto found its way into the garbage bin.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:57 PM, Wed - 28 June 23

Parvatipuram: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Wednesday lambasted film star and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan for her termed as “tantrums in the senseless attack” on the state government.

Addressing a public meeting in Kurupam near here after releasing Rs 6,392.94 crore Amma Vodi funds to poor and needy mothers at the rate of Rs.15,000 each for sending their wards to school, he pointed out that while he was trying to do all the good, the Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu was unable to digest it and was again trying to cheat people with his lies. “He never thought of doing any good during his 45-year political innings. He changed TDP to T – Tinuko (eat), D-s danduko (extort) and P – panchuko (share the loot),” he stated.

Noting that Chandrababu did not do any good to any region or community when he was Chief Minister for three terms spread over 14 years, Jagan recalled the TDP president brought out a manifesto book before every elections and threw it in the dust bin the moment he came to power. “This is their track record. The Dushtachatushtayam (evil four) is at it again, coming with a manifesto to seek power once more to cheat people again,” he said.

Referring to the role of Dattaputrudu (foster son of Chandrababu) Pawan Kalyan, Jaganmohan Reddy said that in 2014, the same person supported Chandrababu and both sent letters to people that they would be responsible for doing good. But after the elections were over, the manifesto found its way into the garbage bin, he recalled.

“Why did this foster son who supported Chandrababu in 2014, not question him for cheating the people? He is no ordinary speaker -this package star! He mounts a lorry by name Varahi, frets and fumes and says he would beat his rivals with footwear, skin them, and talk whatever he likes. There’s no control. We can’t marry four persons like him and change the wife every four years. We can’t take the sacred wedlock system onto the road. Nor can we challenge any beating the thighs like him. We don’t heap abuses on others …they have the patent,” he remarked.

Observing that the evil four was dividing the society, Jaganmohan Reddy said that his party’s foundation lay in social justice which was why there were no useless punch lines. “We are standing on a strong foundation by implementing civil services and welfare schemes. Our foundation is based on the poor’s toil and Odarpu (consolation) yatra. We are fighting with demons in the state. Unlike them, we don’t have Eenadu, Andhra Jyothi, and TV 5 to support us. Nor do we have a foster son and a media which repeats lies again and again,” he commented, and added that he trusted only people and God. If they thought he did good to them, they would support him in the battle (of ballot), he stated.