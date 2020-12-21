Andhra Pradesh takes up comprehensive land survey

By | Published: 8:29 pm

Hyderabad: In a bid to put an end to land disputes, middlemen, corruption and making land transactions easier and dispute free, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy flagged off a comprehensive land survey 2020 at the Takkellapadu village near Jaggaiahpet of Krishna district on Monday.

The scheme titled YSR Jagananna Shaswata Bhu Hakku / Bhu Raksa is a first of its kind mammoth land survey initiative taken by the Andhra Pradesh government to ensure transparency and graft in land dealings with a unique identification number for every land parcel. A team comprising Survey of India, Revenue, Panchayat Raj, and municipal administration departments’ officials will jointly survey three phases starting Monday. This survey covers over 1.26 crore acres of agricultural land in 17,000 villages, 85 lakh government and private lands within the limits of 13,371 gramakantam lands, 40 lakh government and private properties, and 10 lakh plots in 110 urban areas.

As far as Phase 1, nearly 5,000 villages will be covered, aiming to complete by July 2021. The land owners will be given a title deed for their land along with a map in digital format and a passbook. With every new survey, accurate revenue records will be prepared for every immovable property with exact latitude and longitude, using advanced instruments like drones, Continuous Operating Reference Stations (CORS) and Rovers. A digitized cadastral maps will be prepared after the completion of the survey. All details of the lands in the village will be in the maps.

Aiming to set up 70 base stations, The surveys conducted will have 4,500 teams, which are further divided into teams consisting of village and ward secretariat secretary and surveyors. About 14,000 surveyors will take part in it, with 420 people already been fully trained. Survey stones will be installed once the marking of the Land is completed. CM has also directed the officials that the sub-registrar office will also be at the village secretariat level, where the digitized property register and title register will be made available.

